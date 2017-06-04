Cancer survivors gather to celebrate life

Cardon Children’s Hospital says it's a day of fun and celebration for the kids who have suffered through so much. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Cardon Children's Medical Center teamed up with FlipSide Entertainment to put on a special celebration for nearly 100 children who are cancer survivors and their families. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Just a few of the dozens of children who celebrated surviving cancer in Gilbert. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Cancer is one of the leading causes of death by disease among children in the United States.

June 4, 2017, is National Cancer Survivors’ Day so Sunday was the day some child warriors came together to celebrate their fight and survival.

Nine-year-old Grace Richerson, 14-year old Kaylee Moreno and 14-year old Jagger Debusk are cancer survivors.

“It feels great!” Grace said, literally jumping for joy.

“And days like this are just awesome, fun,” says Jagger.

“Today is a special day because they celebrate kids that had cancer before,” Kaylee said.

And on National Cancer Survivors’ Day, these cancer survivors say they are proudly feeling a sense of joy and relief and are excited to have some fun!

“It's just like to celebrate going through the battle of cancer and just surviving it,” said Jagger.

Christine Jorgensen of Cardon Children’s says it's a day of fun and celebration for these kids who have suffered through so much.

“It's just something that they can just forget what's the daily routine of medications and shots and getting pokes in their ports and they can just come and be a kid and forget about what they've gone through or what they're going through,” Jorgensen said.

And for these kids who faced an unimaginable battle, they say days like this mean so much to them and their families

“It's important to celebrate that because when you have cancer it's hard, not only in the hospital, it's hard at home too,” said Kaylee.

Cardon Children’s Medical Center says this is an annual celebration they sponsor.

