Hundreds left without power during outage in north Phoenix

Hundreds of residents were without electricity after a power outage began Sunday evening in a north Phoenix neighborhood.

The outage was reported around 6:23 p.m. and was affecting APS customers from Union Hills Drive to Danbury Road, and from Cave Creek Road to 36th Street.

Initially, nearly 1,900 customers were without power. Around 7 p.m., nearly 1,000 customers were still without power.

The outage was caused by a service interruption to a major power line.

APS estimated power would be restored around 9:30 p.m.

