Game and Fish filling Arizona waters with 250K more fish

Arizona wildlife officials say more water means more fish.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department will be stocking waters around the state with an additional quarter-million fish, the Arizona Daily Sun reported. The move is to balance the number of fish with the increased volumes of water, said Nick Walter, a department spokesman.

The department has been adding rainbow trout, catfish, bass and sunfish in waters such as Ashurt Lake, south of Flagstaff, and Kaibab Reservoir near Williams. Frances Short Pond and Lake Mary in the Flagstaff area have also received more fish, Walter said.

The department estimates it added 20,000 fish before Memorial Day and will continue the action in June.

"There's certainly an expectation anglers have year after year and we want to give them the best fishing opportunity we can for their license dollars," Walter said.

The extra fish will be a treat for anglers taking advantage of free fishing day Saturday. The department's fishing license requirements will be waived for the day. Fishing licenses are $37 for residents and $55 for non-residents, and are valid for a year.

