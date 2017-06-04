Searchers go to Cave Creek dam again looking for missing Valley mom

Mustafa also disappeared without her 8-month-old baby, who was staying with a caregiver. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

It's been almost a month since Valley mom Christine Mustafa went missing from her north Phoenix home.

On Sunday morning, a group of neighbors, friends and complete strangers went back out to a desert area in north Phoenix where they believe her body may be.

They searched with the sunrise light shining on the desert path near Cave Creek Dam.

“We want to just get Christine home so that the family can put this to rest,” says Diane Strand.

Erin Neathery knows Mustafa and her live-in boyfriend. She tells us psychics and mediums pointed to this area in regard to Mustafa's whereabouts. The couple lived at a home not too far away from here.

"The proximity of the house, he hiked a lot, miles and miles and miles so he would be familiar with the area. It's not heavily trafficked, it's a possibility. So, we are going to look," says Neathery.

This isn't their first time searching. Two Sundays ago, they were out here but this time is different. They've got survey maps of this area.

"They have some very old mines back here, some surface mines. There a couple of underground ones that we had no idea," Neathery adds.

At this point in the investigation, Mustafa’s live-in boyfriend is a person of interest and not a suspect. Neathery has her own beliefs based on the time she interacted with the couple.

"The first time I saw it, I saw her picture, the words 'missing', my gut, ‘Oh my God, what did he do?' That was my gut reaction,” said Neathery.

Mustafa has now been missing for almost a month, vanishing without a trace just a few days before Mother’s Day.

"No matter the outcome today, we have to keep looking, someone has to," Neathery said.

