Phoenix police hikes deployment of body cameras to officers

Phoenix police hikes deployment of body cameras to officersPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Bizarre video of turkeys circling dead cat goes viral
Bizarre video of turkeys circling dead cat goes viral
A bizarre scene of a group of wild turkeys walking in a circle around a dead cat was caught on video by a Massachusetts man who perhaps best described it: an attempt to give the feline its 10th life.More >
A bizarre scene of a group of wild turkeys walking in a circle around a dead cat was caught on video by a Massachusetts man who perhaps best described it: an attempt to give the feline its 10th life.More >
Jackson Pollock painting worth millions found in Sun City home
Jackson Pollock painting worth millions found in Sun City home
A rare and 'lost' Jackson Pollock painting was found in a home in Sun City in January of last year.More >
A rare and 'lost' Jackson Pollock painting was found in a home in Sun City in January of last year.More >
13-year-old boy likely dragged to death by his horse, family says
13-year-old boy likely dragged to death by his horse, family says
An Oklahoma teen who dreamed of becoming a rodeo cowboy is dead after going for a horse ride and never making it back home, according to police.More >
An Oklahoma teen who dreamed of becoming a rodeo cowboy is dead after going for a horse ride and never making it back home, according to police.More >
Lawyer accused of sharing long kisses, candy and cell phone with inmate
Lawyer accused of sharing long kisses, candy and cell phone with inmate
Police say an inmate received a lot more than just sound legal advice from his attorney on her visits to the Clark County Detention Center.More >
Police say an inmate received a lot more than just sound legal advice from his attorney on her visits to the Clark County Detention Center.More >
Teen accidentally kills girlfriend while playing with graduation gift
Teen accidentally kills girlfriend while playing with graduation gift
A man accidentally shot and killed his girlfriend in Arlington, according to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.More >
A man accidentally shot and killed his girlfriend in Arlington, according to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.More >
Arizona's first ice bar opens in Scottsdale
Arizona's first ice bar opens in Scottsdale
Arizona's first ice bar and polar experience opens Saturday as part of the Odysea in the Desert complex in Scottsdale.More >
Arizona's first ice bar and polar experience opens Saturday as part of the Odysea in the Desert complex in Scottsdale.More >
Caught on camera: Rattlesnake swimming in water at Lake Pleasant
Caught on camera: Rattlesnake swimming in water at Lake Pleasant
Here's something you don't see every day, a rattlesnake was caught on camera swimming in the water at Lake Pleasant.More >
Here's something you don't see every day, a rattlesnake was caught on camera swimming in the water at Lake Pleasant.More >
Police: Man's body discovered in north Phoenix
Police: Man's body discovered in north Phoenix
Police were investigating at the scene where a man's body was found Saturday morning in north Phoenix.More >
Police were investigating at the scene where a man's body was found Saturday morning in north Phoenix.More >
Investigator: Girl apparently wasn't sexually assaulted
Investigator: Girl apparently wasn't sexually assaulted
Authorities say it doesn't appear that a 13-year-old Tucson-area girl was sexually assaulted before she was killed.More >
Authorities say it doesn't appear that a 13-year-old Tucson-area girl was sexually assaulted before she was killed.More >
TSA selling lost and surrendered items every first Friday of the month
TSA selling lost and surrendered items every first Friday of the month
The first Friday of every month TSA will be selling items that were lost or surrendered to TSA agents at Sky Harbor Airport.More >
The first Friday of every month TSA will be selling items that were lost or surrendered to TSA agents at Sky Harbor Airport.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
RAW VIDEO: Rattlesnake swimming in water at Lake Pleasant
RAW VIDEO: Rattlesnake swimming in water at Lake Pleasant
Here's something you don't see every day, a rattlesnake was caught on camera swimming in the water at Lake Pleasant. Full story here: http://bit.ly/2rNN1Ih.More >
Here's something you don't see every day, a rattlesnake was caught on camera swimming in the water at Lake Pleasant. Full story here: http://bit.ly/2rNN1Ih.More >
Jackson Pollock painting worth millions found in Sun City home
Jackson Pollock painting worth millions found in Sun City home
A rare and 'lost' Jackson Pollock painting was found in a home in Sun City in January of last year. Full story: http://bit.ly/2rRbrjMMore >
A rare and 'lost' Jackson Pollock painting was found in a home in Sun City in January of last year. Full story: http://bit.ly/2rRbrjMMore >
Arizona's first ice bar opens in Scottsdale
Arizona's first ice bar opens in Scottsdale
Arizona's first ice bar and polar experience opens Saturday as part of the Odysea in the Desert complex in Scottsdale. Polar Play is not just an ice bar, it's a complete polar experience of cool fun for the whole family.More >
TSA selling lost and surrendered items
TSA selling lost and surrendered items
The first Friday of every month TSA will be selling items that were lost or surrendered to TSA agents at Sky Harbor Airport.More >
The first Friday of every month TSA will be selling items that were lost or surrendered to TSA agents at Sky Harbor Airport.More >
Teen accidentally kills girlfriend while playing with graduation gift
Teen accidentally kills girlfriend while playing with graduation gift
Police: Man's body discovered in north Phoenix
Police: Man's body discovered in north Phoenix
Police were investigating a homicide after a man's body was found Saturday morning in north Phoenix. (June 3, 2017)More >