Phoenix police hikes deployment of body cameras to officers

The Phoenix Department says more of its officers now have body cameras.

The department says its initial deployment of 56 cameras later increased to 150 cameras and last month doubled to 300 cameras, including at least some officers in all seven precincts.

Police Chief Jeri Williams says expansion of the program will continue with deployment of additional cameras, a step which she describes as "increasing our legitimacy in our community."

The department's camera program began in 2013 and the department says it's working to equip all of its first-responder officers in the next three to five years.

