Valley man plays keyboard at Manchester benefit show

Buddy Strong plays the keyboard and was onstage with the big musical acts for the One Love Manchester concert on Sunday. (Source: Buddy Strong)

The Valley has some representation at a concert in Manchester that benefited the victims of a suicide bombing in the city.

Buddy Strong plays the keyboard and was onstage with the big musical acts for the One Love Manchester concert on Sunday held at the city's Old Trafford cricket ground. He played for the most of the artists, including Ariana Grande.

He posted on his Instagram on a video of the tens of thousands of people that attended the concert. According to Variety, the benefit concert generated $2.6 million in donations during the three-hour period.

He's performed with Grande since last October and was at the May 22 concert where a suicide bombing killed 22 people and hurt dozens more.

Strong's wife, Adrian Williams-Strong tells 3TV/CBS 5 he thought it was a speaker blowing. Authorities then came and escorted him and the other musicians out of a room to safety. He was "shook up" but "grateful to God for sparing his life, but so sad for the lives lost," his wife said. They then drove to London and called his wife.

Strong and the rest of Grande's band have stayed in the United Kingdom since the blast. They were in limbo for a bit and then found out about the tribute concert and started rehearsing for it, Adrian said.

"He's not doing it for fortune or fame but if God can get the glory it would make worthwhile," Adrian said.

Before performing with Grande, Strong was with Usher for 16 years. He's also the musical director at Pilgrim Rest Church.

Strong is from Phoenix and went to South Mountain High School.

