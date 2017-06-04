Summer shape up: 7 ways to get (or stay) fit when it's too hot outsidePosted: Updated:
Summer shape up: 7 ways to get (or stay) fit when it's too hot outside
Instead of using the heat as an excuse for being a couch potato, now is the time to get creative when it comes to exercising.More >
Heat advisories for the weekend and beginning of next week
Sizzling heat continues across the desert as high pressure remains stationary over the Southwest.More >
Ashlee D goes back to college
Time to hit the books!
I started my career in broadcasting back in 2001 after graduating from ASU with my degree in journalism.More >
Hot and dry weather for the weekend
Hot and dry weather will kick off the weekend and continue through next week as unseasonably strong high pressure remains stationary over the area.More >
The heat is here in Phoenix. Here's what you're up against
You just moved to Phoenix for a new job or for family. Congrats! But you just realized it’s summer….in Phoenix.More >
Monsoon Season 101
Monsoon season is almost here. From monster dust storms to flash flooding, the seasonal shift in our weather pattern brings dramatic changes to your summer forecast.More >
Saving your pool from going green
Paul's advice on how to take a green pool and make it clean.More >
Cool off this summer at these awesome swimming holes
Summer is pretty much here in Phoenix! Don't panic though, there are several cool spots not far from where you are to chill out during our blistering heat.More >
Father of the Haboob
This is the story of how the term "haboob" came to be used to designate dust storms in North America and Arizona.More >
Car heat safety
The unofficial start to summer road trip season
More than 1 million Arizonans will hit the road this summer. AAA Arizona has recommendations before traveling.More >
Bizarre video of turkeys circling dead cat goes viral
A bizarre scene of a group of wild turkeys walking in a circle around a dead cat was caught on video by a Massachusetts man who perhaps best described it: an attempt to give the feline its 10th life.More >
13-year-old boy likely dragged to death by his horse, family says
An Oklahoma teen who dreamed of becoming a rodeo cowboy is dead after going for a horse ride and never making it back home, according to police.More >
Jackson Pollock painting worth millions found in Sun City home
A rare and 'lost' Jackson Pollock painting was found in a home in Sun City in January of last year.More >
Teen accidentally kills girlfriend while playing with graduation gift
A man accidentally shot and killed his girlfriend in Arlington, according to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.More >
Arizona's first ice bar opens in Scottsdale
Arizona's first ice bar and polar experience opens Saturday as part of the Odysea in the Desert complex in Scottsdale.More >
Caught on camera: Rattlesnake swimming in water at Lake Pleasant
Here's something you don't see every day, a rattlesnake was caught on camera swimming in the water at Lake Pleasant.More >
Police: Man's body discovered in north Phoenix
Police were investigating at the scene where a man's body was found Saturday morning in north Phoenix.More >
Investigator: Girl apparently wasn't sexually assaulted
Authorities say it doesn't appear that a 13-year-old Tucson-area girl was sexually assaulted before she was killed.More >
TSA selling lost and surrendered items every first Friday of the month
The first Friday of every month TSA will be selling items that were lost or surrendered to TSA agents at Sky Harbor Airport.More >
Former Diamondback Luis Gonzalez pulls woman from danger after car crash
Arizona Diamondbacks legend Luis Gonzalez reacted quickly Friday evening when he was able to pull a woman from harm's way after a fiery car accident.More >
Rally in Paradise Valley called for Trump transparency
A rally held in Paradise Valley was one of 135 similar rallies held across the country Saturday calling for transparency from President Donald Trump's administration.More >
Road to the Races tour arrives in Phoenix
Parents and children turned out Saturday to celebrate the upcoming release of "Cars 3" when the Road to the Races tour reached Phoenix.More >
Former Diamondback Luis Gonzalez pulls woman from danger after car crash
Arizona Diamondbacks legend Luis Gonzalez reacted quickly Friday evening when he was able to pull a woman from harm's way after a fiery car accident.More >
Jackson Pollock painting worth millions found in Sun City home
A rare and 'lost' Jackson Pollock painting was found in a home in Sun City in January of last year.More >
RAW VIDEO: Rattlesnake swimming in water at Lake Pleasant
Here's something you don't see every day, a rattlesnake was caught on camera swimming in the water at Lake Pleasant. Full story here: http://bit.ly/2rNN1Ih.More >
Jackson Pollock painting worth millions found in Sun City home
A rare and 'lost' Jackson Pollock painting was found in a home in Sun City in January of last year. Full story: http://bit.ly/2rRbrjMMore >
Arizona's first ice bar opens in Scottsdale
Arizona's first ice bar and polar experience opens Saturday as part of the Odysea in the Desert complex in Scottsdale. Polar Play is not just an ice bar, it's a complete polar experience of cool fun for the whole family.More >
TSA selling lost and surrendered items
The first Friday of every month TSA will be selling items that were lost or surrendered to TSA agents at Sky Harbor Airport.More >
Teen accidentally kills girlfriend while playing with graduation gift
Former Diamondback Luis Gonzalez pulls woman from danger after car crash
Arizona Diamondbacks legend Luis Gonzalez reacted quickly Friday evening when he was able to pull a woman from harm's way after a fiery car accident.More >
