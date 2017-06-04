Summer shape up: 7 ways to get (or stay) fit when it's too hot outside

It's pretty much swimsuit season nine months out of the year when you live in the desert.

But now that scorching temperatures are settling in for the summer, it's easy to throw our fitness routines or goals on the back burner.

Instead of using the heat as an excuse for being a couch potato, now is the time to get creative!

Let me start off by saying, besides the aesthetic benefits of exercise (who doesn't want to look good in that swimsuit?), and the mental benefits (gotta love those endorphins), the most recent Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans recommend adults should get a minimum of 30 minutes per day of moderate-intensity exercise for basic good health.

30 minutes. That's it.

Now that we've addressed the "why," let's discuss the "how."

1.) Head Indoors:

There are so many different gyms popping up in neighborhoods all over the Valley. Pure Barre, Orange Theory Fitness, Madison Improvement Club, Modern Yoga, BODI, Flywheel, Jabz Boxing and Mountainside Fitness just to name a few. If you ask, some will give you a free class or day pass to try out their facility. Jump around and take advantage of the air conditioning. Find one you like? Consider a membership.

2.) HIIT it:

Can't afford the gym fee? Workout in your own air conditioned home with high-intensity interval training. You can pick out a half dozen exercises (think in terms of squats, burpees, push-ups, jumping jacks, sit-ups, lunges etc). Do each for about 30 seconds at a time, as hard and as fast as you can, with a one-minute rest in between each block. Continue this cycle six or seven times, and boom: you've just finished a total body workout.

3.) Take A Dive:

Jumping in the pool is an obvious hangout during the summer, but how about getting some laps in? Swimming is a great fat burner and muscle builder. Don't forget the sunscreen!

4.) Split It Up:

Want to take that run or bike ride outside? Ever heard of the "two-a-day?" Give yourself 15 minutes of training during the cooler morning hours and 15 minutes in the cooler evening hours. Just remember to drink lots of water!

5.) Head to the mall:

When it's too toasty to take a stroll outdoors, take it indoors at the mall (just leave the credit cards at home).

6.) Be a kid again (with or without your kids):

Jump rope in your living room. Run through your backyard sprinkler. Hula hoop in the den. All of the above will get your heart pumping.

7.) Plan your vacations accordingly:

Book a hotel that has a gym you can take advantage of. Schedule an excursion like kayaking. Rent a bike to explore the city's sites. Going to San Diego? You can also rent rollerblades. Thinking outside of the box will help offset some of those delicious dishes you'll be eating and make it easier to get back into your fitness groove when you get home.

