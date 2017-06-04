Nailed It with Home Depot Debbie: Air conditioning care

Home Depot Debbie Hernandez provides some information on air conditioning just in time for our triple-digit heat.

[VIDEO: Nailed It with Home Depot Debbie]

What's New in Thermostats:

Ecobee 4

-Amazon Alexa built in

-Motion sensors

-Tracks energy Savings

-Mobile app, control from anywhere

Nest

-Learns your patterns in a week

-Mobile App, control from anywhere

-Compatible with Alexa, Wink, Google Home

-Leaf symbol notates energy saving temperature

Honeywell Lyric

-Customize Temperatures

-Knows when your away and adjusts temp

-Mobile App, control from anywhere

Honeywell Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat

-Color Changing LED Touch Screen

-Mobile App, control from anywhere

All have filter change reminders and Humidity gauges.

Follow Manufacturers instructions for installation.

Filters

Make sure to change your filters regularly, once a month is a good gauge unless otherwise indicated on the filter.

EZ Flow Filters

-least expensive

-best air flow

-frequent changing required

Home Depot Filter Rating System

(Good) FPR (4)

-Filters dust, pollen, pet dander, dust mite debri.

(Better) FPR (7)

-Filters dust, lint, pollen, airborne dust mite debri, pet dander, mold spores, bacteria

(Best) FPR (9)

-Filters dust, lint, pollen, airborne dust mite debri, pet dander, mold spores, bacteria, microscopic allergens, virus carriers, most smoke

(Premium) FPR (10)

-Filters dust, lint, pollen, airborne dust mite debri, pet dander, mold spores, bacteria, microscopic allergens, virus carriers, most smoke, odor, smog particles.

The higher the rating, the better the filtration, the higher your energy bill.

-There are also air fresheners to add to the filter for whole house freshness!

Home Depot is offering $10 off their 25-point air conditioner inspection plus a free three pack of filters.

