Arizona Children's Burn Camp provides healing to burn survivors

Young burn survivors left for the 27th annual Camp Courage in Prescott Sunday morning as part of Arizona Children's Burn Camp, part of the Arizona Burn Foundation.

The camp is an annual summer week-long therapeutic experience designed to help child burn victims.

Over 75 young burn survivors from all over Arizona and some from Nevada, Canada and Mexico are taking part in the camp. Most of the children have been treated at Maricopa Medical Center.

The Aguilar family are some of those 75 campers. They experienced the trauma of a house fire in 2015 that took the life of one child and seriously injured the mother and two sons.

The two sons, Emmanuel, 13 and Nahum, 7 underwent multiple surgeries and are now ready to attend Camp Courage with their 18-year-old sister, Karla.

"It's a place where kids are safe. It's place where kids can be themselves and not worry about their scars or what people may think of them," Karla Aguilar said of the camp.

Campers will have a therapeutic experience and connect with other children who have experienced similar trauma.

The Arizona Children's Burn Camp is offered every year to child burn survivors through the Arizona Burn Foundation. The program is free and offers fun outdoor activities as well as the chance to heal with other survivors.

