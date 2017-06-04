Puppy found after being stolen along with family's car

A lost puppy has now been found after he was inside a family's car that was stolen. A teen returned the stolen dog to the family after he said he bought the dog.

It all started on Saturday, May 27 when Ariel Tanori stopped at a friend’s house in Laveen near 51st Avenue and Vineyard Road on her way out of town for Memorial Day weekend.

Tanori was running in quickly so she parked the car in the driveway and decided to leave Duke, their 8-week-old beagle puppy, inside the running car with the AC on.

When Tanori came out of the house a few minutes later, her car and her puppy were gone.

After eight hours, the police were able to find the family's car but the puppy was not inside. The family only had Duke for about a week before he was stolen.

"My daughter was crying; we don't know how to explain it to her. She was just bawling after she saw our car was gone. Immediately she said, 'Oh my puppy, my puppy.' So, it's really heartbreaking,” Tanori said.

Tanori said the teen returned the dog to the home the following Wednesday and that he said he had paid $100 for the dog. Tanori said police have not made any arrests in the case.

