Pilot not injured after experimental plane goes down at Goodyear airport

Posted: Updated:
By News Staff
(Source: Goodyear Fire Department) (Source: Goodyear Fire Department)
GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

A pilot was uninjured Saturday morning after a plane went down at the end of a runway at Goodyear Airport. 

According to Russ Braden, of Goodyear Fire Department, the small experimental plane went down at the end of a runway around 10 a.m. at Phoenix Goodyear Airport in Goodyear.

Goodyear Fire Department said the pilot was not injured.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.