Pilot not injured after experimental plane goes down at Goodyear airport

A pilot was uninjured Saturday morning after a plane went down at the end of a runway at Goodyear Airport.

According to Russ Braden, of Goodyear Fire Department, the small experimental plane went down at the end of a runway around 10 a.m. at Phoenix Goodyear Airport in Goodyear.

Goodyear Fire Department said the pilot was not injured.

Small plane at Phx/Gdy Airport went down this morning.Pilot not injuried. pic.twitter.com/qQ2Wy9YuMa — Goodyear Fire Dept. (@GdyFirePIO) June 4, 2017

