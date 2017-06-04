Heat advisories for the weekend and beginning of next week

Sizzling heat continues across the desert as high pressure remains stationary over the Southwest.

The National Weather Service has issued Heat Advisories for the Valley from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. During this time, heat related illnesses are possible for those spending time outdoors. Daytime highs will range from 105 to 110. The forecast high for Sunday in Phoenix is 107, with 109 Monday and 108 Tuesday. Morning lows will be in the low 80s.

For the next few days, limit outdoor activities to the early mornings and evenings. Staying hydrated and taking frequent breaks in AC will be critical in avoiding dehydration, heat exhaustion and heat stroke for those working outside during the afternoon.

Daytime highs may start to drop below 105 by Friday due to a Pacific low pressure system impacting the West.

Arizona should stay dry this week, with the exception of some lingering moisture across the White Mountains, which could help produce afternoon isolated thunderstorms for the next several days.

Breezes will kick up during the afternoons from the Valley to the mountains, coming out of the southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

