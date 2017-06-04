Motorcyclist injured, 1 person arrested in hit-and-run

A motorcyclist is injured, and another person is arrested following a hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning, according to Arizona Department of Public Safety.

DPS troopers responded to the call at around 3:14 a.m. on westbound I-10 and 51st Avenue.

Troopers say that the motorcyclist was struck when the driver of the car fled the scene.

The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

DPS officials say the hit-and-run driver is in custody, and the investigation is pending.

