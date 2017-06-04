Suspect shot and killed in officer involved shooting in Avondale

A male suspect was shot and killed by Avondale police after an officer involved shooting in Avondale Saturday night.

According to Glendale PD, who has taken over the investigation in this case, the Avondale Police Department responded to a subject with a gun call around 8 p.m. near 107th Avenue and Thomas Road

When officers arrived, they were able to safely evacuate the people inside the residence. The adult male with the gun remained on the back patio. Glendale police said the Avondale officers attempted to negotiate with the man.

The man then pointed a firearm at the officers and an Avondale officer fired his gun, police said. The male suspect was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later died.

No officers were injured. The investigation is ongoing and will be handled by the Glendale Police Department.

