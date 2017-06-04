Road to the Races tour arrives in Phoenix

Visitors were able to meet life-size characters from "Cars 3." (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Parents and children turned out Saturday to celebrate the upcoming release of "Cars 3" when the Road to the Races tour reached Phoenix.

The weekend event gave visitors the opportunity to meet Lightning McQueen and other life-sized characters like his trainer Cruz Ramirez and Jackson Storm at Desert Ridge Marketplace.

Those who attend can color a mural of characters from the movie and take part in a tire change by the racer pit crew, as well as join an interactive play area.

Visitors can also view a sneak peek of the movie in the Cinetransformer Mobile Movie Theater. The movie will be in theaters June 16.

The event will also be held Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Desert Ridge Marketplace.

