Rally in Paradise Valley called for Trump transparency

Dozens gathered at a rally held in Paradise Valley on Saturday calling for transparency from President Donald Trump's administration. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A rally held in Paradise Valley was one of 135 similar rallies held across the country Saturday calling for transparency from President Donald Trump's administration.

Dozens gathered in the park with signs to visit various booths and listen to speakers.

Topics discussed included ties to Russia, Trump's tax returns, and the president's travel ban.

The rally was attended by a small group of Trump supporters.

Police officers already on-site for the event were in place to make sure the confrontations remained peaceful.

The event was organized by several Arizona Indivisible groups.

