Silent Witness: Man wearing shirt on his head steals from Circle K

A man wearing a shirt on his head was suspected of stealing cigarettes at a Circle K store in Phoenix, according to a news release.

The alleged theft occurred May 24 around 12 p.m. at a Circle K in the 4400 block of S. 7th Avenue, according to a news release from Silent Witness.

The man allegedly stole several packs of cigarettes and carried them out of the store in a black and white duffel bag, according to the news release.

The suspect was described as a 30-year-old black man. He is about 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighed about 200 pounds. He had black hair and brown eyes, according to the news release.

Anyone with information regarding the incident was asked to call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.

