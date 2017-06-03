Silent Witness: Burglary suspect steals cash at Party City store in Phoenix

Police were searching for a man suspected of stealing money from a purse at a Party City store in Phoenix. (Source: Silent Witness)

Police were searching for a man suspected of stealing cash and a knife at a Party City store in Phoenix, according to a news release.

The alleged theft occurred April 26 around 1:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of W. Peoria Avenue, according to a news release from Silent Witness.

The suspect entered an employee-only office at the store and allegedly removed cash and a knife from a purse. When an employed walked into the office, the man hid behind the door and then left the store, according to a news release.

The suspect was described as a 30-year-old white man. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighed about 170 pounds. He had a shaved head and a tattoo on his right forearm, and upper back, according to the news release.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.

