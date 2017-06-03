Time to hit the books!

I started my career in broadcasting back in 2001 after graduating from ASU with my degree in journalism.

Back then I wanted to change the world one story at a time. But after several years in the biz as an anchor, something just didn't feel right. That's when news directors from Miami to Denver to Phoenix started calling and asking me if I was interested in being a forecaster. I took it as a sign and started interviewing for every weather job I could find. When I got my first weather gig, I enrolled in school and, as they say, the rest is history.

The year 2005, the station KFSN ABC 30 Fresno, CA and the school Mississippi State University. Classes on line allowed me to be a full-time forecaster and a full-time student. I'm not going to lie; it was hard, I didn't sleep a lot. I was working to get that much needed fancy AMS seal and certificate.

But then...

Going into my third and final year of school…it was 2008. The economy had tanked, the housing market had crashed and journalists, well, we were losing our jobs left and right. I was out of work for five months before landing a job in Las Vegas. I started back at Mississippi State University in the spring of 2009, I took one class. And with money being so tight I had to stop.

Long story short, 8 years later I am finally going back to Mississippi State University!

With the support of my co-workers and encouragement from my family, it's time to just get this done.

I started my online classes this past week and I'm super excited. This semester I’m taking Intro to Oceanography and Weather Prediction II. In the Fall it will be Thermodynamic Meteorology and Statistical Climatology. In the Spring I’ll take Satellite & Radar Meteorology and Water Resources and Numerical Weather Prediction.

It’s going to be a tough year ahead, but finishing my degree in Meteorology is worth it.

