Investigator: Girl apparently wasn't sexually assaulted

Jayden Glomb's body was found Thursday, May 11, hours after she went missing from her Vail home. (Source: Twitter)

Authorities say it doesn't appear that a 13-year-old Tucson-area girl was sexually assaulted before she was killed.

[RELATED: Bail set at $500K for stepfather charged with Vail teen's death]

Jayden Glomb's stepfather, 37-year-old Joshua Lelevier, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of first-degree murder and abandoning or concealing a body.

An investigator says in court records that the girl's clothes were torn or pulled out of place but there was no indication of sexual assault.

[RELATED: Death of 13-year-old Jayden Glomb ruled homicide, stepfather arrested]

Investigators also say Lelevier allegedly made false statements to police and that the girl's blood was found in a family vehicle.

Lelevier remains jailed and online court records don't indicate whether he has an attorney who could comment on the allegations.

[RELATED: Vigil held for Vail teen found dead in desert]

Her body was found dumped May 11, a day after she was reported missing.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.