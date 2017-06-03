Police: Man's body discovered in north Phoenix

Police were investigating at the scene where a man's body was found Saturday morning in north Phoenix.

The deceased man was discovered by a pedestrian around 9:45 a.m. in a desert area near Cave Creek and Pinnacle Peak roads, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

No further information was immediately available.

Police said they would have an update on Monday regarding the discovery.

