Former Diamondback Luis Gonzalez pulls woman from danger after car crash

Posted: Updated:
By Laura Lollman, Content Producer
Connect
(Photo courtesy of Art Cuffari) (Photo courtesy of Art Cuffari)
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

Arizona Diamondbacks legend Luis Gonzalez reacted quickly Friday evening when he was able to pull a woman from harm's way after a fiery car accident.

According to Phoenix Fire Department, the accident happened around 5:45 p.m. near Lincoln Drive and Scottsdale Road in Scottsdale. Phoenix fire said a male in his 40s lost control of his car and struck an elderly woman's car.

[RAW VIDEO courtesy of Art Cuffari: Luis Gonzalez pulled an elderly woman from a car accident]

Gonzalez saw what happened and reacted quickly to get the elderly woman out of her car. The vehicle that struck the woman's car caught fire. Phoenix FD said both drivers suffered serious injuries but they are both expected to fully recover.

 "A great job by Luis Gonzales, the Phoenix Fire Department is very grateful for his fast action to remove her from danger. He's definitely our MVP," said Rob McDade, public information officer for Phoenix Fire Department.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Bizarre video of turkeys circling dead cat goes viral

    Bizarre video of turkeys circling dead cat goes viral

    Friday, March 3 2017 8:37 AM EST2017-03-03 13:37:16 GMT
    Source: @TheReal_JDavis / TwitterSource: @TheReal_JDavis / Twitter

    A bizarre scene of a group of wild turkeys walking in a circle around a dead cat was caught on video by a Massachusetts man who perhaps best described it: an attempt to give the feline its 10th life. 

    More >

    A bizarre scene of a group of wild turkeys walking in a circle around a dead cat was caught on video by a Massachusetts man who perhaps best described it: an attempt to give the feline its 10th life. 

    More >

  • Caught on camera: Rattlesnake swimming in water at Lake Pleasant

    Caught on camera: Rattlesnake swimming in water at Lake Pleasant

    Saturday, June 3 2017 5:51 PM EDT2017-06-03 21:51:36 GMT
    A rattlesnake was caught on camera swimming in Lake Pleasant. (Source: Scott Stokes)A rattlesnake was caught on camera swimming in Lake Pleasant. (Source: Scott Stokes)

    Here's something you don't see every day, a rattlesnake was caught on camera swimming in the water at Lake Pleasant.

    More >

    Here's something you don't see every day, a rattlesnake was caught on camera swimming in the water at Lake Pleasant.

    More >

  • Man dies after swimming with new tattoo

    Man dies after swimming with new tattoo

    It all started simply enough: A 31-year-old man went to get a tattoo on his right leg. Beneath an illustration of a cross and hands in prayer, the words "Jesus is my life" were written in cursive.More >
    It all started simply enough: A 31-year-old man went to get a tattoo on his right leg. Beneath an illustration of a cross and hands in prayer, the words "Jesus is my life" were written in cursive.More >
    •   