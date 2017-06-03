Former Diamondback Luis Gonzalez pulls woman from danger after car crash

Arizona Diamondbacks legend Luis Gonzalez reacted quickly Friday evening when he was able to pull a woman from harm's way after a fiery car accident.

According to Phoenix Fire Department, the accident happened around 5:45 p.m. near Lincoln Drive and Scottsdale Road in Scottsdale. Phoenix fire said a male in his 40s lost control of his car and struck an elderly woman's car.

[RAW VIDEO courtesy of Art Cuffari: Luis Gonzalez pulled an elderly woman from a car accident]

Gonzalez saw what happened and reacted quickly to get the elderly woman out of her car. The vehicle that struck the woman's car caught fire. Phoenix FD said both drivers suffered serious injuries but they are both expected to fully recover.

"A great job by Luis Gonzales, the Phoenix Fire Department is very grateful for his fast action to remove her from danger. He's definitely our MVP," said Rob McDade, public information officer for Phoenix Fire Department.

Game winning hit in World Series was nothing compared to seeing @Luisgonzo20 pull a stranger from her car right after she was hit head on. pic.twitter.com/2OhTzdGBqY — Artie (@artcuffari) June 3, 2017

