Man sentenced for deadly shooting at party in Phoenix

A man has been sentenced in a deadly shooting at a house party that occurred last year. Dillon Archuleta, 22, was sentenced to 13 years in prison in the shooting death of Jesse Abrega, 16, Friday morning.

The shooting happened on March 27, 2016 at an apartment complex near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road. Phoenix police were on scene to investigate the party for a noise complaint when shots rang out inside the apartment.

Police say dozens of people ran from the area including Abrega, who told officers he had been shot. Abrega died on scene. He was the only person injured by the gunshots.

Officers were able to identify Dillon Archuleta as the suspect. Archuleta later admitted that he was at the party and fired his guns several times but claimed he was only aiming at a wall and had fired to stop a fight involving a friend.

Archuleta was charged and convicted of second degree murder.

"Today's sentencing holds this defendant accountable for his actions and the young life he cut short, however nothing will undo the grief and loss suffered by the victim's family and friends," said Bill Montgomery, Maricopa County attorney.

