Man sentenced for deadly shooting at party in Phoenix

Posted: Updated:
By Laura Lollman, Content Producer
Connect
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

A man has been sentenced in a deadly shooting at a house party that occurred last year. Dillon Archuleta, 22, was sentenced to 13 years in prison in the shooting death of Jesse Abrega, 16, Friday morning.

The shooting happened on March 27, 2016 at an apartment complex near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road. Phoenix police were on scene to investigate the party for a noise complaint when shots rang out inside the apartment.

[RELATED: Man shot dead at Phoenix party; multiple people detained]

Police say dozens of people ran from the area including Abrega, who told officers he had been shot. Abrega died on scene. He was the only person injured by the gunshots.

Officers were able to identify Dillon Archuleta as the suspect. Archuleta later admitted that he was at the party and fired his guns several times but claimed he was only aiming at a wall and had fired to stop a fight involving a friend.

[RELATED: Homicide investigation underway after teen fatally shot at Phoenix party]

Archuleta was charged and convicted of second degree murder.

"Today's sentencing holds this defendant accountable for his actions and the young life he cut short, however nothing will undo the grief and loss suffered by the victim's family and friends," said Bill Montgomery, Maricopa County attorney.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Bizarre video of turkeys circling dead cat goes viral

    Bizarre video of turkeys circling dead cat goes viral

    Friday, March 3 2017 8:37 AM EST2017-03-03 13:37:16 GMT
    Source: @TheReal_JDavis / TwitterSource: @TheReal_JDavis / Twitter

    A bizarre scene of a group of wild turkeys walking in a circle around a dead cat was caught on video by a Massachusetts man who perhaps best described it: an attempt to give the feline its 10th life. 

    More >

    A bizarre scene of a group of wild turkeys walking in a circle around a dead cat was caught on video by a Massachusetts man who perhaps best described it: an attempt to give the feline its 10th life. 

    More >

  • Caught on camera: Rattlesnake swimming in water at Lake Pleasant

    Caught on camera: Rattlesnake swimming in water at Lake Pleasant

    Friday, June 2 2017 3:43 PM EDT2017-06-02 19:43:24 GMT
    A rattlesnake was caught on camera swimming in Lake Pleasant. (Source: Scott Stokes)A rattlesnake was caught on camera swimming in Lake Pleasant. (Source: Scott Stokes)

    Here's something you don't see every day, a rattlesnake was caught on camera swimming in the water at Lake Pleasant.

    More >

    Here's something you don't see every day, a rattlesnake was caught on camera swimming in the water at Lake Pleasant.

    More >

  • Man dies after swimming with new tattoo

    Man dies after swimming with new tattoo

    It all started simply enough: A 31-year-old man went to get a tattoo on his right leg. Beneath an illustration of a cross and hands in prayer, the words "Jesus is my life" were written in cursive.More >
    It all started simply enough: A 31-year-old man went to get a tattoo on his right leg. Beneath an illustration of a cross and hands in prayer, the words "Jesus is my life" were written in cursive.More >
    •   