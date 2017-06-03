Phoenix police make arrest in robbery at a Chase bank

Phoenix police have identified the suspect in a robbery at a Chase Bank near 19th Avenue and Van Buren.

Robbie Hagle targeted the bank on Saturday, police said.

Investigators say just before noon, Hagle handed a teller a note, demanding money and threatening that he had a weapon.

An FBI spokesman says Hagle was arrested without incident and no weapon was found on him.

"Police were on the scene within a minute," said Jill McCabe with the Phoenix FBI office. "Customers inside the bank, we believe, were not aware of what was happening at the time."

No one was hurt.

Hagle faces one count of robbery.

