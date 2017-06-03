Phoenix police make arrest in robbery at a Chase bank

Phoenix police have made an arrest in a robbery at a Chase Bank near 19th Avenue and Van Buren.

The suspect targeted the bank on Saturday.

Investigators say just before noon, the suspect handed a teller a note, demanding money and threatening that he had a weapon.

An FBI spokesman says the man was arrested without incident and no weapon was found on him.

"Police were on the scene within a minute," said Jill McCabe with the Phoenix FBI Office. "Customers inside the bank, we believe, were not aware of what was happening at the time "

No one was hurt.

