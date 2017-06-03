Phoenix police investigating a bank robbery

Phoenix police are working a robbery at a Chase Bank near 19th Avenue and Van Buren Saturday afternoon. North and southbound traffic is closed on 19th Avenue.

According to Phoenix PD, the incident is ongoing and FBI bank robbery task force is responding. Phoenix police said any temporary road closures may be lifting soon.

This scene is still very active. Avoid the area.

