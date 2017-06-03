Jackson Pollock painting worth millions found in Sun City home

A rare and 'lost' Jackson Pollock painting was found in a home in Sun City in January of last year.

J. Levine Auction and Appraisal house in Scottsdale has spent the last 18 months researching to authenticate the painting.

"When the original owner passed away in 1992, they put all her stuff in storage. It's been sitting in a garage in Sun City ever since," said Josh Levine, owner of J. Levine's Auction and Appraisal House.

The original owner, Jennifer Gordon of New York had bequeathed the painting to her half-brother who lives in Sun City. The painting along with other belongings of Gordon's were placed in storage.

"Interestingly, this estate first came to our attention when we were contacted to take a look at a signed 1992 L.A. Lakers poster," Levine said.

Many paintings were found in the estate. Gordon was a known art collector in New York. The particular piece spoke to everyone at the auction house.

"This piece was just leaning against a wall and we all thought, 'Wouldn't it be funny if it was a Jackson Pollock?,'" Levine said.

Levine said that all the information pointed to the painting being authentic, even though the painting was untitled and not signed by an artist. The auction house hired a team to authenticate the painting.

"We hired a forensic scientist to test the paint, to date it so we knew exactly when it would have been created and the experts said that's a Jackson Pollock," Levine said.

The painting did suffer some damage and sat for about 20 years in storage. Levine said the painting does need to be professionally restored. But even without a restoration, the auction house has appraised the value between $10-15 million.

The painting will be auctioned publicly on June 20 at J. Levine Auction and Appraisal.

