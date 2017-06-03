Hot and dry weather for the weekendPosted: Updated:
Hot and dry weather for the weekend
Hot and dry weather will kick off the weekend and continue through next week as unseasonably strong high pressure remains stationary over the area.More >
The heat is here in Phoenix. Here's what you're up against
You just moved to Phoenix for a new job or for family. Congrats! But you just realized it’s summer….in Phoenix.More >
Monsoon Season 101
Monsoon season is almost here. From monster dust storms to flash flooding, the seasonal shift in our weather pattern brings dramatic changes to your summer forecast.More >
Saving your pool from going green
Paul's advice on how to take a green pool and make it clean.More >
Cool off this summer at these awesome swimming holes
Summer is pretty much here in Phoenix! Don't panic though, there are several cool spots not far from where you are to chill out during our blistering heat.More >
Father of the Haboob
This is the story of how the term "haboob" came to be used to designate dust storms in North America and Arizona.More >
The unofficial start to summer road trip season
More than 1 million Arizonans will hit the road this summer. AAA Arizona has recommendations before traveling.More >
Drink up! 12 signs you're not getting enough water
You don't need me to tell you it's getting hot. We're heading into June. We live in Arizona. That's pretty standard.More >
Missing: Sunshine in SoCal
While many Arizonans head west to escape the summer heat of the desert, they may be surprised to find a lack of sunshine if they hit the beaches of Southern California in May or June. A weather phenomenon called May Grey/June Gloom is to blame.More >
Mount St. Helens is still active
It has been 37 years since Mount St. Helens erupted and it still is recharging.More >
