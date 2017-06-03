Hot and dry weather for the weekend

Hot and dry weather will kick off the weekend and continue through next week as unseasonably strong high pressure remains stationary over the area.

Daytime highs across Arizona will average about five degrees above normal for this time of the year.

In the Valley, afternoons will hit 105 or greater starting Saturday and continuing through next week. The forecast high for Phoenix both Saturday and Sunday is 107, with the hottest day of the next seven days expected Monday at 109.

This is the longest and hottest stretch of triple-digit heat so far for the year. Stay hydrated, schedule outdoor activities early morning or late evening, and wear sunscreen.

Skies will be mostly sunny statewide, with the exception of the White Mountains in far Eastern Arizona. Lingering moisture combined with daytime heating may produce isolated thunderstorms during the afternoons this weekend and next week.

Breezes will be generally light, coming out of the southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

