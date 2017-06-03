Hot and dry weather for the weekend

Posted: Updated:
By Kim Quintero, 3TV/CBS 5 Meteorologist
Connect
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

Hot and dry weather will kick off the weekend and continue through next week as unseasonably strong high pressure remains stationary over the area.

Daytime highs across Arizona will average about five degrees above normal for this time of the year. 

In the Valley, afternoons will hit 105 or greater starting Saturday and continuing through next week. The forecast high for Phoenix both Saturday and Sunday is 107, with the hottest day of the next seven days expected Monday at 109.

This is the longest and hottest stretch of triple-digit heat so far for the year. Stay hydrated, schedule outdoor activities early morning or late evening, and wear sunscreen.

Skies will be mostly sunny statewide, with the exception of the White Mountains in far Eastern Arizona. Lingering moisture combined with daytime heating may produce isolated thunderstorms during the afternoons this weekend and next week.

Breezes will be generally light, coming out of the southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Weather BlogMore>>

  • Hot and dry weather for the weekend

    Hot and dry weather for the weekend

    Saturday, June 3 2017 11:54 AM EDT2017-06-03 15:54:35 GMT

    Hot and dry weather will kick off the weekend and continue through next week as unseasonably strong high pressure remains stationary over the area. 

    More >

    Hot and dry weather will kick off the weekend and continue through next week as unseasonably strong high pressure remains stationary over the area. 

    More >

  • The heat is here in Phoenix. Here's what you're up against

    The heat is here in Phoenix. Here's what you're up against

    Thursday, June 1 2017 7:50 PM EDT2017-06-01 23:50:31 GMT
    The heat is real in the Valley. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)The heat is real in the Valley. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    You just moved to Phoenix for a new job or for family. Congrats! But you just realized it’s summer….in Phoenix.  

    More >

    You just moved to Phoenix for a new job or for family. Congrats! But you just realized it’s summer….in Phoenix.  

    More >

  • Monsoon Season 101

    Monsoon Season 101

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 11:08 PM EDT2017-06-01 03:08:39 GMT

    Monsoon season is almost here.  From monster dust storms to flash flooding, the seasonal shift in our weather pattern brings dramatic changes to your summer forecast.     

    More >

    Monsoon season is almost here.  From monster dust storms to flash flooding, the seasonal shift in our weather pattern brings dramatic changes to your summer forecast.     

    More >
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Bizarre video of turkeys circling dead cat goes viral

    Bizarre video of turkeys circling dead cat goes viral

    Friday, March 3 2017 8:37 AM EST2017-03-03 13:37:16 GMT
    Source: @TheReal_JDavis / TwitterSource: @TheReal_JDavis / Twitter

    A bizarre scene of a group of wild turkeys walking in a circle around a dead cat was caught on video by a Massachusetts man who perhaps best described it: an attempt to give the feline its 10th life. 

    More >

    A bizarre scene of a group of wild turkeys walking in a circle around a dead cat was caught on video by a Massachusetts man who perhaps best described it: an attempt to give the feline its 10th life. 

    More >

  • Man dies after swimming with new tattoo

    Man dies after swimming with new tattoo

    It all started simply enough: A 31-year-old man went to get a tattoo on his right leg. Beneath an illustration of a cross and hands in prayer, the words "Jesus is my life" were written in cursive.More >
    It all started simply enough: A 31-year-old man went to get a tattoo on his right leg. Beneath an illustration of a cross and hands in prayer, the words "Jesus is my life" were written in cursive.More >

  • Caught on camera: Rattlesnake swimming in water at Lake Pleasant

    Caught on camera: Rattlesnake swimming in water at Lake Pleasant

    Friday, June 2 2017 3:43 PM EDT2017-06-02 19:43:24 GMT
    A rattlesnake was caught on camera swimming in Lake Pleasant. (Source: Scott Stokes)A rattlesnake was caught on camera swimming in Lake Pleasant. (Source: Scott Stokes)

    Here's something you don't see every day, a rattlesnake was caught on camera swimming in the water at Lake Pleasant.

    More >

    Here's something you don't see every day, a rattlesnake was caught on camera swimming in the water at Lake Pleasant.

    More >
    •   