Stanton scores 3 times, Marlins top D-Backs 7-5

Stanton scores 3 times, Marlins top D-Backs 7-5Posted: Updated:
Bizarre video of turkeys circling dead cat goes viral
A bizarre scene of a group of wild turkeys walking in a circle around a dead cat was caught on video by a Massachusetts man who perhaps best described it: an attempt to give the feline its 10th life.More >
Man dies after swimming with new tattoo
Caught on camera: Rattlesnake swimming in water at Lake Pleasant
Here's something you don't see every day, a rattlesnake was caught on camera swimming in the water at Lake Pleasant.More >
Body of Mesa teen recovered at lake near Flagstaff
The body of an 18-year-old was recovered after witnesses said he went underwater and didn't come back up at Lake Mary near Flagstaff.More >
Autopsy: Drugs taken by Chris Cornell didn't cause death
Autopsy reports show Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell had sedatives and other drugs in his system on the night he died by hanging himself in his Detroit hotel room.More >
Warrant issued for suspect in fatal hit and run
The Tucson Police Department has issued a felony arrest warrant for Oscar Servando Garcia-Pineda, who was involved in a fatal hit and run crash on South Park Avenue and East Drexel Road.More >
Father missing after house fire in Phoenix
"I just don't know what to do, I’m so lost," said Heather Kain. She hasn't seen her father Frank Bennett since he dropped off his dog at her house on Wednesday.More >
Firefighters put out blaze at middle school in Phoenix
Firefighters put out a fire at a junior high school in Phoenix that started while construction crews were working at the site, fire officials said.More >
TSA selling lost and surrendered items every first Friday of the month
The first Friday of every month TSA will be selling items that were lost or surrendered to TSA agents at Sky Harbor Airport.More >
Dirty Dining June 2: Two restaurants hit with 5 health code violations
Every week CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department.More >
