Firefighters put out blaze at middle school in Phoenix

Firefighters put out a blaze at a middle school in Phoenix that started while construction crews were working at the site, fire officials said.

The fire was reported around 10 p.m. at Estrella Middle School near 75th Avenue and Indian School Road, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

About 30 firefighters from Glendale and Phoenix fire departments responded to the blaze, which began when construction crews were applying a new roof and were using tar. The tar became too hot and somehow ignited, fire officials said.

The fire did not spread to the inside of the school, but there was some smoke damage, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

A hazmat team also responded to the fire because some propane tanks also ignited. The tanks did not pose an explosion hazard because crews were able to quickly control any propane being released, fire officials said.

Traffic was backed up near the intersection of 75th Avenue and Indian School Road as crews responded.

No injuries were reported.

The fire is under investigation.

