Last year's fireball over Arizona now has a name: Dishchii'bikoh Ts'ilsoosé Tsee

Exactly one year ago, the night sky was lit up by a huge fireball falling over eastern Arizona.

Since then, 15 fragments of that meteorite have been found. They’re being studied at Arizona State University, and they now have a name.

In the early hours of June 2, 2016, the meteor was caught on home security cameras, dash cams, and webcams across the state, burning bright as it hurtled toward the earth.

"You have to imagine there's something about 10 foot in diameter, the size of a small car traveling about 15 miles per second,” said Dr. Laurence Garvie, research professor and curator for the ASU Center for Meteorite Studies.

The fragments landed on White Mountain Apache tribal land, near the town of Cibecue.

With the tribe’s permission, researchers set out to find it. It took them several days.

Now, a handful of those space rocks are on permanent loan to ASU.

The tribe also gave the meteorites their unique name, Dishchii'bikoh Ts'ilsoosé Tsee, or 'Cibecue Star Stone' in English.

And with that, now the real research on the meteorites can begin.

"Each one is like a time capsule that tells us something about our early solar system. so it's our job as scientists to open these things up, look inside and try to decipher that information," said Garvie.

Several of the fragments are on public display at the Center for Meteorite Studies on the ASU campus, 781 East Terrace Rd. You can come and see them for free during normal business hours.

