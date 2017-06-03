2 men killed when hit by fishing buddy's SUV at Tucson park

Police say two men are dead after they were struck by an SUV driven by a friend as they packed up after a morning of fishing at a Tucson park

Tucson police and Tucson Fire Department crews responded shortly before noon on Friday, June 2 to the report of a serious injury crash involving two pedestrians and a vehicle at Christopher Columbus Park.

When emergency crews arrived at the scene they found two men, identified as 79-year-old Billy Cox and 62-year-old Michael Holguin with obvious signs of trauma.

Both men had been at the park for several hours fishing with another friend. Cox and Holguin both had difficulty walking and used walkers to assist them, they had been fishing from a seated walker and a chair. Shortly before noon their friend left to get the vehicle to take them home.

According to the TPD release "the friend retrieved the vehicle and backed it up near the two men to load their fishing gear. He was looking over his shoulder and out the back window as he continued backing near the men but hit the accelerator instead of the brake, striking and dragging both men."

The driver stopped the vehicle, while others in the park ran to assist the two men with CPR.

Neither speed nor alcohol were factors in this collision, according to the TPD release. The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with police.

