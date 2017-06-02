2-year-old Gilbert girl's rant about summer heat goes viral

A 2-year-old girl from Gilbert is going viral because of her grown-up rants about our triple-digit temperatures.

We all get a little cranky this time of year, but you can't help but find Mila's mood adorable.

"In Arizona, we can't even go outside!" she said in her mom's most recent post. "I'll die of a heatstroke."

"People relate to it so well and it's so funny, it's what everyone wants to say about the heat," said Mila's mom, Katie Stauffer. Stauffer is a lifestyle blogger, and ever since she started posting these videos, she's seen her following skyrocket as fast as the temperatures.

"Within 24 hours, I know on my Facebook it was viewed over a million times," Stauffer said.

So what is the recipe for this social media gold? Stauffer said she just uses her phone and the iMovie app. But, because some of it is scripted, not all of the feedback is positive.

"I get major hate on Facebook, I get messages like swear after swear," Stauffer said.

Still, Stauffer said Mila is a natural-born actress.

"The emotion is really her, the acting is really her, and she loves it," Stauffer said. "If someone needs a laugh that day, that's what it's all about."

Click here to see Stauffer's instagram account.

Click here to see Stauffer's Facebook account.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.