Border patrol officers seize $342K worth of heroin, meth

About $342,000 worth of narcotics were seized by border patrol officers in several recent incidents at the Port of Nogales, according to a news release.



With the help of a canine, on Tuesday evening, officers found nearly 8 pounds of heroin inside the rear passenger door of a Pontiac sedan driven by a 76-year-old man at the Mariposa crossing. The heroin has an estimated value of about $136,000, according to a news release from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.



On Saturday, officers working with a canine at the Mariposa crossing referred a 28-year-old man driving a Ford SUV for further inspection. Agents found nearly 5 pounds of heroin taped to the man's back. The heroin had an estimated value of about $83,000, according to the news release.



In a separate incident that Saturday, at the Dennis DeConcini crossing, officers removed 39 pounds of meth valued at about $117,000 from the center console of a Volkswagen sedan driven by a 25-year-old man, according to the news release.



On May 25, a 38-year-old Tucson woman was referred for further questioning at the Dennis DeConcini pedestrian lanes. Officers checked her records, which showed she was wanted on an outstanding U.S. Marshals warrant for alien smuggling. The woman was searched and officers found packages of meth under her breasts and in her crotch area. The meth weighed more than 2 pounds and is worth nearly $6,500, according to the news release.



Officers seized all narcotics and vehicles involved in the smuggling attempts. All of the people were arrested and turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations, according to the news release.

