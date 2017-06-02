Frank Bennett, missing Phoenix man

Father missing after suspicious house fire

By Ashlee DeMartino
"I just don't know what to do, I’m so lost," said Heather Kain.

Kain hasn't seen her father Frank Bennett since he dropped off his dog at her house on Wednesday.

"He was gonna have pest control guys come over the next day," said Kain.

But just before dawn Thursday, Bennett’s house went up in flames.

"The fire broke out, there were two explosions and the whole house caught fire," said Kain.

Neighbors didn't see Bennett make it outside but police and fire didn't find anyone inside.

Even Kain went looking through the house for clues.

"Doesn't look like he tried to grab a bunch of stuff and leave. He just disappeared," said Kain.

According to Kain, her father’s cell phone, wallet and keys are gone. She has reached out to him through emails, social media and phone calls but hasn't heard anything.

"He has no enemies I can think of. They love him at work. He only has a few very close friends. He is a creature of habit. He goes to and from work the same time every day. He comes home, works on his car and walks his dog. He is a simply guy. He doesn’t party or drink or gamble. He doesn’t have any medical issues. This whole thing is so crazy. I just want to know where he is," said Kain.

Bennett hasn't been back to work since the fire.

All his daughter wants is to know her dad is safe and alive.

"Just come home. I’ve been crying all day trying to keep it together. We miss him a lot and life isn't complete without him," said Kain.

