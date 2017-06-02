CBS 5’s Pay It Forward campaign is teaming with Papa Murphy’s Take N’ Bake Pizza to help Arizona’s most vulnerable.

During the summer months, thousands of Valley children out of school often go hungry without access to free or reduced lunch programs. Struggling families turn to St. Vincent De Paul as a lifeline during the tough summer months for emergency food boxes, meals and bill assistance.

According to the organization, as the need for help increases during the summer, donations drop creating crisis-level food supply.

Be a “Summer Action Hero” by making a donation online at https://www.stvincentdepaul.net/SummerActionHero.

Make an impact in someone’s life through the “Summer Action Hero” phone bank on June 22 starting at 5 p.m.

