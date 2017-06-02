Police: Man exposed himself to young girls in Phoenix

Police arrested a man who allegedly exposed himself on multiple occasions to young girls in west Phoenix.

Carlos Omar Marrufo, 38, was arrested May 26 after he allegedly drove up to two 13-year-old girls in a minivan near 3500 W. Roosevelt Street on May 25 and exposed himself. Police said the girls obtained the license plate number of the vehicle and contacted police, according to Maricopa County court documents.

A records check showed Marrufo had access to the vehicle the girls described. Police made a photo line-up and both of the girls identified Marrufo as the suspect, according to court documents.

Police also said on May 24, Marrufo drove up to an 11-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy near 3600 W. Roosevelt Street and exposed himself. The two children identified Marrufo in a photo line-up as the suspect, according to court documents.

Marrufo was accused of several more incidents where he allegedly exposed himself to minors.

Marrufo is a registered sex offender who was previously convicted of public indecency.

