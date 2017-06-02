Dirty Dining June 2: Two restaurants hit with 5 health code violations

PHOENIX

Every week CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department.
CBS 5 News selects five restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit www.maricopa.gov.

This week's restaurants are:

Mekong Palace
66 S. Dobson Rd
Mesa
4 violations

Redz Urban Table
2999 N. 44th St.
Phoenix
4 violations

Hidalgo Mexican Food
801 E. Broadway Rd.
Mesa
5 violations

The Park Street Food Par
3 S. 2nd Avenue  #114
Phoenix
5 violations

Dean’s List – Perfect Health Inspection Scores
 

Krazy Sub 2
1211 N. Country Club Drive
Mesa
85201

Ray’s Pizza
15603 N. 59th Ave.
Glendale
85306

IHOP
1230 N. 51st Ave.
Phoenix
85043

Mastro’s Steakhouse
8852 E. Pinnacle Peak Rd.
85255

El Mirage Senior Center
14010 W. El Mirage Rd.
El Mirage
85335

Villa Pizza
5000 S. Arizona Mills Circle
Tempe
85282

