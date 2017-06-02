Healthcare's newest threat: Cyber hackers targeting medical devices

Dr. Christian Dameff with the University of Arizona Medical Center. Dr. Christian Dameff with the University of Arizona Medical Center.
Many of the medical devices being used today are not protected from a possible cyber attack, according to Phoenix health care professionals.

It's a potential problem that could put patients lives at risk.

Fourteen year old Tyler Guthrie, who suffers from diabetes, prefers to focus on his music, not on the insulin pump and glucose monitor he wears to balance his blood sugar.

"You've got to get used to the monitoring on your phone," said Guthrie. "It's important to make sure your doing everything right."

The Mesa teen is like millions of Americans who rely on medical devices to keep them alive.

But what if Guthrie's insulin pump suddenly gave him too much medicine?

What if a heart patient's pace maker shut down without warning.

Dr. Christian Dameff, with the University of Arizona College of Medicine, is spreading the word about healthcare's newest threat, the cyber hacking of medical devices.  

"Time and time again we have security researchers, the good hackers out there, showing us that insulin pumps, pace maker, and  medical pumps at bedside, are all really easy to hack," said Dameff. "Those medical devices will sometimes share code and hardware in other industries, and because these types of things are shared, the vulnerability is shared.  If it can infect one it can infect them all."

Next week, doctors, health care professionals and medical device manufacturers will come to U of A's downtown Phoenix campus for a CyberMed Summit to discuss what can be done to protect patients.

"We take care of patients every day in the hospital, and we as doctors rely on these types of technologies," said Dr. Jeff Tully. "We never second guess them, and maybe we should."

