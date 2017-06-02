Prisoner transport officer arrested, accused of sexually assaulting inmates

A prisoner transport officer has been arrested after being accused of sexually assaulting several female inmates. The complaint against him was issued right here in Phoenix.

Eric Scott Kindley, 49, was arrested Thursday in Stockton, California. He faces charges related to sexually assaulting females in his custody, and threatening them with a firearm while doing so.

During his initial appearance Friday, a federal judge in Sacramento, California ordered that Kindley be detained over the weekend, pending potential transport to Phoenix.

According to court paperwork, Kindley operates Special Operations Group 6, a company that contracts with local jails throughout the country to transport people who have been arrested on out-of-state warrants.

The probable cause affidavit alleges that from January through May of this year, Kindley engaged in sexual misconduct in his Dodge Caravan with three different female prisoners during three different transports.

The transports were from California to Arizona, Alabama to Arizona, and Mississippi to New Mexico.

In each instance, the victim was handcuffed and restrained, and taken to secluded locations where Kindley allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Court documents also state that Kindley threatened each victim with his firearm and warned them that "he will get away with his conduct because no one will believe them."

Kindley also may have bragged to the alleged victims about sexually assaulting other female prisoners during prior transports.

A complaint is only an allegation, and Kindley is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

This investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to call the Phoenix Division of the FBI at (623) 466-1999 or can email the Civil Rights Division at the Department of Justice at Prisoner.Transfer@usdoj.gov.

