Hamilton Softball, Arizona's latest high school dynasty

The Hamilton Softball team knew that had all the capabilities to defend the 6A Title. They had a wealth of great pitching and a high powered offense that finished hitting over four hundred. In the end, the Huskies accomplished their mission beating Pinnacle in the finals 7 to 2 to repeat as champions. Hamilton has earned the right to be called the state's premiere high school softball program.

The Huskies dynasty took time to build. In Coach Rocky Parra's first year, the team earned the 24th seed, barely missing the playoffs. The team vowed that would never happen again. That group worked hard and laid the foundation for back to back titles. So instrumental in building the program, this year, a new tradition as the departing seniors left their hand prints on the dugout wall. A symbol of excellence, the next generation has to live up.

