ADOT widening US 60 east of State Route 77 intersection in Show Low

To help alleviate traffic congestion along US 60 in Show Low, the Arizona Department of Transportation is currently widening the highway between State Route 77 and 40th Street.

The $7 million project will add another lane along US 60 in each direction from State Route 77, locally known as Penrod Road, for a mile and a half east to 40th Street, which will help relieve congestion at the State Route 77 intersection. The project will also add a center turn lane along this stretch of highway.

US 60, locally known as Deuce of Clubs, is narrowed to one lane only between State Route 77 and 40th Street from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. Flaggers and a pilot vehicle will guide alternating traffic through the work zone. Drivers should expect delays of up to 30 minutes.

There are no restrictions during evening hours and weekends. This current phase of construction is expected to last through the end of the summer, with the entire project wrapping up in the fall.

Access to local businesses is being maintained during construction.

Additional work will include upgraded traffic signals and overhead lighting as well as dual left-turn lanes at the US 60/SR 77 intersection.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.