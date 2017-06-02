First job: Former ASU star stays home to play for Mercury

Less than a month after graduation, Sophie Brunner has her first job. The Arizona State University alum went undrafted but signed with the hometown Phoenix Mercury, making the team out of training camp.

“It’s really cool and convenient for graduation,” says Brunner, a three-time member of the All-Pac 12 first team.

“I still lived in my apartment. So it’s been nice and just knowing that I have a lot of support here.”

Brunner, a Freeport, IL native, finished third on the Sun Devils all-time scoring list, leading the Sun Devils to the NCAA Tournament all four seasons that she was on campus. At the start of the week, Brunner was averaging under five minutes a game for the Mercury.

“It’s a dream come true. I’m really thankful for the opportunity,” says Brunner.

“I’m just trying to stay here as long as I can by working hard every day and doing whatever I need to do to help them.”

She’s the sixth ASU player to make the WNBA and fourth to play for the Mercury. Brunner finished as ASU’s second career leader in rebounds and will be counted on by the Mercury to provide a post presence.

Right now Sophie Brunner is living the dream, but knows it could be gone at any moment. So she’s taking it one day, and one WNBA game at a time.

