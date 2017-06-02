Tempe offering free preschool to income-qualified families

Tempe offering free preschool to income-qualified familiesPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Bizarre video of turkeys circling dead cat goes viral
Bizarre video of turkeys circling dead cat goes viral
A bizarre scene of a group of wild turkeys walking in a circle around a dead cat was caught on video by a Massachusetts man who perhaps best described it: an attempt to give the feline its 10th life.More >
A bizarre scene of a group of wild turkeys walking in a circle around a dead cat was caught on video by a Massachusetts man who perhaps best described it: an attempt to give the feline its 10th life.More >
Body of Mesa teen recovered at lake near Flagstaff
Body of Mesa teen recovered at lake near Flagstaff
The body of an 18-year-old was recovered after witnesses said he went underwater and didn't come back up at Lake Mary near Flagstaff.More >
The body of an 18-year-old was recovered after witnesses said he went underwater and didn't come back up at Lake Mary near Flagstaff.More >
Michigan mom finds giant spider in toddler's room
Michigan mom finds giant spider in toddler's room
A mom found a 'monster' spider in her son’s bedroom, and experts say it's not even from the U.S.More >
A mom found a 'monster' spider in her son’s bedroom, and experts say it's not even from the U.S.More >
Wrong-way driver killed after vehicle plummets off I-10
Wrong-way driver killed after vehicle plummets off I-10
A wrong-way driver is dead after crashing into a tanker truck and careening over a freeway ramp wall early Thursday morning.More >
A wrong-way driver is dead after crashing into a tanker truck and careening over a freeway ramp wall early Thursday morning.More >
Where to get free donuts on National Donut Day 2017
Where to get free donuts on National Donut Day 2017
It’s National Donut Day on Friday, June 2 – which also means it’s time to score a free treat!More >
It’s National Donut Day on Friday, June 2 – which also means it’s time to score a free treat!More >
Phoenix mayor vows to continue Paris deal, regardless of Trump decision
Phoenix mayor vows to continue Paris deal, regardless of Trump decision
Mayors nationwide are vowing to continue abiding by the Paris agreement on climate change, regardless of what President Donald Trump decides on Thursday.More >
Mayors nationwide are vowing to continue abiding by the Paris agreement on climate change, regardless of what President Donald Trump decides on Thursday.More >
Police search for shooting suspect after road rage incident in Phoenix
Police search for shooting suspect after road rage incident in Phoenix
Police were searching for a man suspected of shooting another driver in a road-rage incident that occurred Thursday evening in Phoenix.More >
Police were searching for a man suspected of shooting another driver in a road-rage incident that occurred Thursday evening in Phoenix.More >
'Pastafarian' gets his AZ driver's license photo taken wearing a colander
'Pastafarian' gets his AZ driver's license photo taken wearing a colander
An Arizona man has maybe one of the most unique driver’s license photos around. Sean Corbett of Chandler says he recently won his fight to wear a pasta strainer on his head in his picture, claiming religious expression.More >
An Arizona man has maybe one of the most unique driver’s license photos around. Sean Corbett of Chandler says he recently won his fight to wear a pasta strainer on his head in his picture, claiming religious expression.More >
Man killed in road rage shooting was reportedly taking girlfriend home from ultrasound
Man killed in road rage shooting was reportedly taking girlfriend home from ultrasound
A fundraising page has been started for a woman who lost the father of her unborn child in a road rage shooting that happened as they were leaving an ultrasound last week.More >
A fundraising page has been started for a woman who lost the father of her unborn child in a road rage shooting that happened as they were leaving an ultrasound last week.More >
20-year-old man drowns in Salt River on Sunday
20-year-old man drowns in Salt River on Sunday
A man who drowned in the Salt River this weekend has been identified. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says 20-year-old Taurean Christopher H. Lawler of Phoenix drowned Sunday afternoon.More >
A man who drowned in the Salt River this weekend has been identified. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says 20-year-old Taurean Christopher H. Lawler of Phoenix drowned Sunday afternoon.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Wrong-way driver killed in crash at I-10, I-17 Stack
Wrong-way driver killed in crash at I-10, I-17 Stack
Fatal wrong-way crash closes ramps from I-10 to I-17 northbound Thursday morning. Full story: http://bit.ly/2shzK7GMore >
Fatal wrong-way crash closes ramps from I-10 to I-17 northbound Thursday morning. Full story: http://bit.ly/2shzK7GMore >
Body of Mesa teen recovered at lake near Flagstaff
Body of Mesa teen recovered at lake near Flagstaff
The body of an 18-year-old was recovered after witnesses said he went underwater and didn't come back up at Lake Mary near Flagstaff. (May 28, 2017)More >
1 truck driver possibly shot while driving on I-10 in Buckeye, DPS says
1 truck driver possibly shot while driving on I-10 in Buckeye, DPS says
A male truck driver was possibly shot while driving on Interstate 10 in Buckeye early Friday morning, according to Department of Public Safety. Full story here: http://bit.ly/2rsOkcu.More >
A male truck driver was possibly shot while driving on Interstate 10 in Buckeye early Friday morning, according to Department of Public Safety. Full story here: http://bit.ly/2rsOkcu.More >
Police search for shooting suspect after road rage incident in Phoenix
Police search for shooting suspect after road rage incident in Phoenix
Police were searching for a man suspected of shooting another driver in a road rage incident that occurred Thursday evening in Phoenix. (Thursday, June 1, 2017)More >
Bicyclists ride in memory of Gilbert mom killed in collision with truck
Bicyclists ride in memory of Gilbert mom killed in collision with truck
A group of bicyclists hit the road early Friday morning, riding in memory of a Gilbert mother who was hit and killed while riding her bike to work earlier this week. Full story here: http://bit.ly/2qIlx2c.More >
A group of bicyclists hit the road early Friday morning, riding in memory of a Gilbert mother who was hit and killed while riding her bike to work earlier this week. Full story here: http://bit.ly/2qIlx2c.More >
TSA selling lost and surrendered items
TSA selling lost and surrendered items
The first Friday of every month TSA will be selling items that were lost or surrendered to TSA agents at Sky Harbor Airport.More >
The first Friday of every month TSA will be selling items that were lost or surrendered to TSA agents at Sky Harbor Airport.More >