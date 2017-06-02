Tempe offering free preschool to income-qualified families

The City of Tempe is offering free preschool to families who qualify. The preschools will have 270 open slots and parents can begin applying June 5.

Parents can submit their child's name for the chance to attend the program called Tempe PRE (Preschool Resource Expansion). The program opens up high quality preschools for free to income-qualified parents.

Parents can submit applications for children aged 3 and 4 through the city's website at www.tempe.gov/TempePRE. The website lists eligibility requirements in both English and Spanish.

A drawing will be held on June 26 to randomly select the preschool participants because space is limited to 18 students for each of the 15 classrooms.

If seats are still available, second drawing will be held on July 17. Parents will be notified when their child's name is drawn. Thirteen of the preschool classrooms are located inside nine Tempe elementary schools and school begins on Aug. 7.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.