Tuesday, June 6, 2017

The Elote Café- Queso Oaxaca Quesadillas and Salad
The Elote Café in the Ransom Hotel is located at 771 Arizona 179 in Sedona. To purchase The Elote Café Cookbook, call 1-928-203-0105 or visit www.elotecafe.com for more information.
FIT4MOM- 10 minute work our for moms
For more information visit www.phoenixscottsdale.fit4mom.com, https://planpreppour.com/ or call 602.391.617 or email amyfeltus@fit4mom.com.
Manic Managed Mom- Dad’s Day Gift Ideas
Visit www.managedmoms.com for more.
ED Marshall
Go to www.EdMarshallBuys.com or call 1-800-245-3142 to learn more information.
Nuvell Clinics Medspa
Call 480-459-5262 to learn more about Nuvell Clinics.
The Joint Chiropractic
Visit www.TheJoint.com to learn more.
enVoque MD
To learn more about enVoque MD visit www.enVoqueMD.com or call 480-582-5045.
Core Sleep Solutions
For any other information, send an e-mail to coresleepsolutions@gmail.com.
Flowers on the set of Your Life Arizona are provided by God’s Garden Treasures www.godsgardentreasures.com 480-603-7673.