Caught on camera: Rattlesnake swimming in water at Lake Pleasant

Here's something you don't see every day, a rattlesnake was caught on camera swimming in the water at Lake Pleasant.

Scott Stokes captured stuff of nightmares over the weekend when he went out to Lake Pleasant and filmed this rattlesnake out on the water.

Next time you're out on the water, might want to do a double check before jumping in.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.