Vehicle in crash on I-10 linked to possible shooting in Casa Grande

A vehicle that caused a crash on an off ramp of the I-10 Friday morning is linked to a possible shooting in Casa Grande the same morning.

According to Arizona DPS, at around 9:30 a.m. a male subject driving a white car allegedly discharged a hand gun within the city limits of Casa Grande outside a motel.

The suspect then left Casa Grande heading west on I-10. A state trooper saw the vehicle driving erratically and attempted to catch up with it but lost it in traffic, DPS said.

The vehicle exited the freeway at the westbound exit at Baseline Road. DPS said upon exiting, the vehicle caused a four vehicle collision at the intersection at the bottom of the off ramp.

Tempe police were already on scene because of a construction project in the area and witnessed the accident. The suspect was taken into custody and the investigation is ongoing. No injuries were reported in the collision.

The incident caused the exit and the eastbound lanes of Baseline Road to be closed for about an hour while the crash was cleared.

At I-10 and Baseline, the WB exit is closed for a crash. Also, Baseline eastbound is closed. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/u27xVNHwq4 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 2, 2017

I-10 westbound at Baseline exit: Use caution for a crash in the right lanes. Also, traffic signals are flashing red. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/pZGxTSDYdt — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 2, 2017

