I-10 westbound exit at Baseline Road closed due to crash

I-10 westbound exit at Baseline Road closed due to crashPosted: Updated:
Bizarre video of turkeys circling dead cat goes viral
A bizarre scene of a group of wild turkeys walking in a circle around a dead cat was caught on video by a Massachusetts man who perhaps best described it: an attempt to give the feline its 10th life.More >
Michigan mom finds giant spider in toddler's room
A mom found a 'monster' spider in her son’s bedroom, and experts say it's not even from the U.S.More >
Body of Mesa teen recovered at lake near Flagstaff
The body of an 18-year-old was recovered after witnesses said he went underwater and didn't come back up at Lake Mary near Flagstaff.More >
Wrong-way driver killed after vehicle plummets off I-10
A wrong-way driver is dead after crashing into a tanker truck and careening over a freeway ramp wall early Thursday morning.More >
Where to get free donuts on National Donut Day 2017
It’s National Donut Day on Friday, June 2 – which also means it’s time to score a free treat!More >
Man killed in road rage shooting was reportedly taking girlfriend home from ultrasound
A fundraising page has been started for a woman who lost the father of her unborn child in a road rage shooting that happened as they were leaving an ultrasound last week.More >
Phoenix mayor vows to continue Paris deal, regardless of Trump decision
Mayors nationwide are vowing to continue abiding by the Paris agreement on climate change, regardless of what President Donald Trump decides on Thursday.More >
Police search for shooting suspect after road rage incident in Phoenix
Police were searching for a man suspected of shooting another driver in a road-rage incident that occurred Thursday evening in Phoenix.More >
'Pastafarian' gets his AZ driver's license photo taken wearing a colander
An Arizona man has maybe one of the most unique driver’s license photos around. Sean Corbett of Chandler says he recently won his fight to wear a pasta strainer on his head in his picture, claiming religious expression.More >
Mother of 4 on bicycle killed in collision with truck
The intersection of Val Vista Drive and Ray Road in Gilbert was closed for several hours Wednesday morning after a crash that killed the mother of four children.More >
