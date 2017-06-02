TSA selling lost and surrendered items every first Friday of the month

The first Friday of every month TSA will be selling items that were lost or surrendered to TSA agents at Sky Harbor Airport. The items will be sold at fair market value and all proceeds from the sale go to the General Fund.

TSA will be working with the Arizona Department of Administration Surplus Property Management Office to sell these items at fair prices.

The partnership between the TSA and the State has been in place for the past 15 years and they are asking for the public’s help to move the items.

The public can buy the items this Friday, June 2 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the Surplus Management Office at 1537 W. Jackson Street in Phoenix.

Some items include laptops, monitors, watches, jewelry, office furniture and tools.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.