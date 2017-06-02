Friday, June 2

Free Device to block phone scams

The Arizona Attorney General is offering a pilot program to senior citizens who would like stop phone scams. The pilot program is called, "Fight Scam Calls" and is a part of the office's Consumer Protection and Advocacy Section (CPA). A device is installed on the homeowner's landline phone. The device recognizes and block scam phone calls. The pilot program is free and to participate, seniors must be 60 or older and have a land line with caller ID. Participants will also be subject to a survey both before and after installation.

To learn about the program and to register, visit:

https://www.azag.gov/webform/fight-scam-calls-pilot-program-0

*Applications must be submitted by June 10.

Eagle Scout Project: House of Refuge

Landon Pickering, a boy scout is working for Eagle rank with the Boy Scouts of America. He heard about the organization "The House of Refuge" which provides housing for the homeless and victims of domestic abuse. He visited The House of Refuge to see how he could help and learned about house 19 which was completely destroyed by the prior tenants. Unfortunately, The House of Refuge lost their government funding and no longer has the means to make the repairs necessary to make this home inhabitable. After hearing this and seeing the home, he knew in his heart that this was his project.

He started a GoFundMe Page, supply donations, as well as people to help with the actual renovating.

If you would like help donate visit, Landon's GoFundMe Page: https://www.gofundme.com/340qy0g?ssid=1017256458&pos=1

For more information on the House of Refuge, visit: www.houseofrefuge.org

House of Refuge

6935 East Williams Field Road, Mesa, AZ 85212

(480) 988-9242

Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month

June is National Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month. Worldwide, 47 million people are living with Alzheimer's and other dementias. The Alzheimer's Association is asking people to go purple and raise awareness this June. The more people know about Alzheimer's, the more action we inspire.

To learn more about Alzheimer's and the going purple campaign, visit: http://www.alz.org/abam/

Local Love Week: Kylee visits Ten

Ten is a charming restaurant tucked under the AMC Theatre at the Esplanade near 24th Street and Camelback. They serve southern food in a cozy and quaint environment.

For more information, visit: http://www.tenfareandspirits.com/

2501 E Camelback Rd. # 40

Phoenix, AZ 85016

Phone: (602) 374-2611

(Within Camelback Esplanade)

Good news, breakfast lovers - Your favorite morning staple has transformed into a donut!

The Pancake Donut will make its debut at Bashas' Supermarkets' bakeries across the state today, Friday, June 2, in honor of National Donut Day.

Good news, breakfast lovers your favorite morning staple has transformed into a donut! The Pancake Donut a flavor submitted by a 9-year-old boy from Litchfield Park, Ariz. will make its debut at Bashas' Supermarkets' bakeries across the state today, Friday, June 2, in honor of National Donut Day.

The Pancake Donut is filled with maple cream, topped with a glaze and cinnamon, and then sprinkled with powdered sugar and bacon crumbles. The new donut is making its debut in Bashas' bakeries today, and will be available for purchase the entire month of June.

Bashas' is the only supermarket in the state to make its donuts from scratch. The hometown grocer will donate 10 percent of its donut sales on National Donut Day to The Salvation Army.

All Stores Statewide Offering the Pancake Donut Now through June 30th

For more information, visit: www.bashas.com

Tolmachoff farms U-Pick It

Plan a trip to the farm to pick your own fresh produce at Tolmachoff Farms "We grow it, U-pick it" this June. Pick a variety of fresh produce and take it from our field straight to your table and enjoy all the flavors of real food!

U-Pick It Information

Dates: Month of June (ONLY), Wednesday, Fridays & Saturdays.

Hours: 7:00 am- 12:00 noon

Price: $1.75 / lbs. for u-pick produce

Admission: Free

Summer season produce stand will be open from mid-May, mid-July, 9:00 am - 5:00 pm every day.

Tolmachoff Farms

602-999-3276

http://www.tolmachoff-farms.com

5726 N. 75th Ave

Glendale, AZ 85303

1/4 mile south of Bethany Home Rd on the west side of 75th Ave

Spiritual Medium James Van Praagh

James Van Praagh presents a unique, one-of-a-kind evening at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Celebrity Theatre. Van Praagh shares life-changing insights gleaned from decades of speaking with spirit, and delivers detailed messages of love, comfort, and encouragement from loved ones on the other side. He demonstrates his unique gift for spirit communication to random members of the audience, bringing through messages of love and teachings from his spiritual guides. Patrons have been known to leave transformed and inspired with a fresh new perspective on life and death, a stronger connection to the spirit world, and the comforting awareness that people are not alone on their spiritual journey.

For ticket information, visit: www.celebritytheatre.com. To charge by phone, call 602-267-1600 ext. 1. All tickets are subject to a surcharge.

Celebrity Theatre

440 N 32nd St, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Phone: (602) 267-1600

Olivia’s Local Love: Great Arizona Puppet Theater

Rapunzel is performed Wednesday through Friday, 10 am and Saturday 10 am and 2 pm, Sunday at 2 pm. Through June 11th

Tickets cost $7 for kids ages 2 an up. $10 for adults

For more information, visit: https://www.azpuppets.org/

The Great Arizona Puppet Theater

302 W. Latham St, Phoenix, AZ. 85003

602-262-2050

Tara at the Movies: "Murder on the Orient"

For more information on the movie, "Murder on the Orient" visit: https://www.cluesareeverywhere.com/

For more information on Tara reviews and interviews visit these websites:

http://www.harkinstheatres.com/behindTheScreens.aspx

https://www.facebook.com/TaraOnTV/

"Cars 3" inspired fruit recipes for the summer

Dole joins us for a tasty preview of the Cars 3 "Road to the Races" Tour's visit to Phoenix this weekend, June 3-4! This fun, nationwide tour celebrates Disney Pixar's Cars 3, which arrives in theaters June 16. The fruit and vegetable experts at Dole will be sampling Cars 3-inspired character recipes and sharing easy, road-tested tips to eating and staying healthy during summer vacation and family road trips.

The fruit and vegetable experts at the Dole Nutrition Institute are sharing road-tested recipes and tips to eating and staying healthy during summer vacation and on family road trips.

We're prepping a few of the recipes being sampled at the "Road to the Races" Tour including some created especially for Cars 3 characters Lightning McQueen, Jackson Storm and Cruz Ramirez.

You can enter the "Fuel Up with Dole" contest to win a personalized 10-day family RV road trip to any destination in the U.S. or Canada.

To enter the contest, or to check out more vacation-ready recipes, go to www.dole.com/Disney

Cars 3 Road to the Races Tour at Desert Ridge Marketplace

21001 N. Tatum Blvd.

Phoenix, AZ

Saturday, June 3: 10am -5pm

Sunday, June 4: 11am -4pm

For more information, visit: www.cars3tour.com